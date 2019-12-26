Play

Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Thursday

Conner (quad) didn't practice Thursday.

With Conner listed as a non-participant for second straight day, his status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Ravens remains murky. If he's ruled out for the contest, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte would be in line to combine to handle the Steelers' Week 17 rushing duties.

