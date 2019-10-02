Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday
Conner (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Conner hurt his ankle this past Monday against the Bengals and was mentioned Wednesday by coach Mike Tomlin as one of the Steelers who "may be limited some this week," whose "practice participation and the quality of it (will) be our guide in terms of their game availability." If Conner is less than 100 percent or ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, added work would be available for Jaylen Samuels, as well as Benny Snell, to a lesser degree.
