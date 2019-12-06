Play

Steelers' James Conner: Missing another game Sunday

Conner (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Arizona, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Conner's prediction from Thursday has come to pass, meaning he'll miss his fifth game in the past six weeks. While he continues to recover from an AC joint injury in his right shoulder, the Steelers will turn to Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels out of the backfield.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories