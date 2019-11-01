Steelers' James Conner: Missing practice again
Conner (shoulder) missed practice again Friday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
We'll check back on Conner's status later Friday, but it appears as though he's trending toward a Week 9 absence, a scenario that would set the stage for Jaylen Samuels to head the Steelers' backfield Sunday against the Colts.
