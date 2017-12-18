Conner needs knee surgery and likely will miss at least a few weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Conner doesn't get much playing time behind Le'Veon Bell, sitting on 32 carries for 144 yards (without any receptions) in 14 games this season. Fitzgerald Toussaint will take over as Bell's backup for the rest of the regular season and possibly into the playoffs.

