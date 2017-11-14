Steelers' James Conner: No designation this week
Conner has avoided the Steelers' injury report since limping off the field Sunday in Indianapolis.
Conner has received between one and eight offensive snaps in eight of nine games this season, but on his one such rep Sunday, he had a visible limp after a 12-yard gain. The lack of a designation in advance of Thursday's game against the Titans implies he'll be available as Le'Veon Bell's direct backup, per usual.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: One carry before limping off Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Continues to see limited touches•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Logs two carries in win•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Continues to be a non-factor on offense•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Effective in limited role•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Fails to see the field on offense•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...