Conner has avoided the Steelers' injury report since limping off the field Sunday in Indianapolis.

Conner has received between one and eight offensive snaps in eight of nine games this season, but on his one such rep Sunday, he had a visible limp after a 12-yard gain. The lack of a designation in advance of Thursday's game against the Titans implies he'll be available as Le'Veon Bell's direct backup, per usual.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories