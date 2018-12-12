Conner (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Conner, who missed this past Sunday's game against the Raiders, has a shot to play this weekend against the Patriots based on some general comments that Mike Tomlin made Wednesday. "James Conner, with his ankle injury, had a really impressive week last week," Tomlin noted. "We'll see what this week holds, and his availability will be based on his health and then his preparedness. We'll see about his availability throughout the course of the week and let his availability and then the quality of that be our guide." Based on that, we'll consider the running back day-to-day, but if Conner ends up being limited at all of held out of action in Week 15, the Steelers would once again have to turn to the combo of Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley.

