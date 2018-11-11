Steelers' James Conner: Not expected to miss time with concussion
The Steelers are optimistic that Conner will clear the NFL's concussion protocol and suit up in the team's next game Nov. 18 against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Conner sustained a head injury in Thursday's 52-21 win over the Panthers, during which he piled up 65 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and reeled in his lone target for eight yards. The lengthier turnaround between games should prove beneficial for Conner in his recovery from the concussion, as he'll have nine days to pass the five-step protocol rather than the usual six. Assuming he endures no setbacks and gains clearance to play, Conner should reprise his usual three-down duties for the Steelers, with the second-year back seemingly on track to hold that role for the remainder of the season. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Le'Veon Bell is unlikely to report to the Steelers by Tuesday's deadline, which would leave the Steelers' former lead back ineligible to play at any point in 2018.
