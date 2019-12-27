Steelers' James Conner: Not playing Week 17

Pittsburgh has ruled Conner (quadriceps) out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

With Pittsburgh needing some help in Week 17 to punch its ticket to the postseason, Conner's 2019 campaign may well be over after he experienced another setback on the health front coming out of last Sunday's loss to the Jets. He'll be sidelined for the sixth time this season in the regular-season finale, likely leaving Benny Snell, Kerrith Whyte and Jaylen Samuels to take on most of the snaps and touches out of the backfield. Conner concludes the regular season with 715 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns across 10 games.