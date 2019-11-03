Steelers' James Conner: Not slated to play Sunday

Conner (shoulder) is not in line to play Sunday against the Colts, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Conner's status will become official once the Steelers release their Week 9 inactives, but in his anticipated absence, Jaylen Samuels is slated to head the team's backfield Sunday, with Trey Edmunds on hand to serve as the No. 2 option.