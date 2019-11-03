Steelers' James Conner: Not slated to play Sunday
Conner (shoulder) is not in line to play Sunday against the Colts, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Conner's status will become official once the Steelers release their Week 9 inactives, but in his anticipated absence, Jaylen Samuels is slated to head the team's backfield Sunday, with Trey Edmunds on hand to serve as the No. 2 option.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Week 9•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Missing practice again•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Likely to have practice reps capped•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner doubts
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...