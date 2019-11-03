Steelers' James Conner: Officially inactive

Conner (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

With Conner out as expected, Jaylen Samuels is in line to serve as the Steelers' top running back Sunday, while Trey Edmunds is on hand to work as the team's No. 2 backfield option in Week 9.

