Conner was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

It was reported earlier Saturday Conner had tested positive for COVID-19, but the team had yet to make an official designation. This news seems to suggest the running back will miss, at minimum, Tuesday's contest against the Ravens, although it's entirely possible the game could be delayed even further after both teams added new additions to their respective COVID-19 lists.