Steelers' James Conner: On track for second preseason game
Conner (shoulder) is on track to play in the Steelers' second preseason game Aug. 20 against the Falcons, Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review reports.
Conner, who's on the mend from a minor shoulder sprain, was able to participate in both individual drills as well as 7-on-7 work Sunday and said he "felt great" afterward. Look for his status for the Steelers' upcoming matchup with the Falcons to be determined prior to kickoff, at the very latest.
