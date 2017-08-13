Play

Conner (shoulder) is on track to play in the Steelers' second preseason game Aug. 20 against the Falcons, Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review reports.

Conner, who's on the mend from a minor shoulder sprain, was able to participate in both individual drills as well as 7-on-7 work Sunday and said he "felt great" afterward. Look for his status for the Steelers' upcoming matchup with the Falcons to be determined prior to kickoff, at the very latest.

