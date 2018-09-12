Conner is in line to serve as the Steelers' lead back Week 2 against the Chiefs after Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) failed to report to the team Wednesday ahead of its first practice of the week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to his ongoing absence from the team, Bell was officially removed from the Steelers' unofficial depth chart Tuesday, suggesting Pittsburgh is preparing to proceed without the three-time Pro Bowler until further notice. That should pave the way for Conner to see another hefty three-down workload after he was on the field for all but seven of the Steelers' 84 offensive snaps in its season-opening 21-21 tie against the Browns, with the second-year player finishing with 192 total yards and two touchdowns on 36 touches (31 carries, five receptions). The other two running backs who were active in the Week 1 contest, Stevan Ridley and Jaylen Samuels, both logged zero offensive snaps.