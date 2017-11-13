Steelers' James Conner: One carry before limping off Sunday
Conner ran once for 12 yards in Pittsburgh's 20-17 win over Indianapolis Sunday.
The rookie did not touch the ball until late in the game and, although he looked good scampering for 12 yards, he had a noticeable limp as he made his way to the sideline. The team has not given any update, but he did not have another carry for the remainder of the contest.
