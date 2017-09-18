Steelers' James Conner: One touch on Sunday
Conner ran once for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
Through two games, the rookie running back has provided little more than to give Le'Veon Bell a chance to catch his breath, running five times for 20 yards. That role is not likely to change any time soon, but Conner's value comes as a handcuff to Bell, who has missed 14 games over the past three seasons.
