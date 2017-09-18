Play

Conner ran once for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

Through two games, the rookie running back has provided little more than to give Le'Veon Bell a chance to catch his breath, running five times for 20 yards. That role is not likely to change any time soon, but Conner's value comes as a handcuff to Bell, who has missed 14 games over the past three seasons.

