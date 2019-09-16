Steelers' James Conner: Optimism with regard to knee injury
Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, "multiple teammates" believe that Conner's knee issue is not serious.
Fowler adds that "the overall sentiment in the locker room is (that Conner's) issue is manageable," while noting that the running back walked through the Steelers' locker room and seemed to be moving fine. While this encouraging context doesn't preclude Conner from missing some time, it appears as though the team won't lose him for long, which is a welcome bit of good news on a day in which it was revealed that QB Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury.
