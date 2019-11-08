Steelers' James Conner: Out of commission Sunday

Conner (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Unable to practice at all this week due to the AC joint injury in his left shoulder, Conner will miss his second game in a row as a result. With Benny Snell (knee) also sidelined, the Steelers' backfield will be powered by Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds this weekend.