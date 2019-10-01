Steelers' James Conner: Picks up ankle injury

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Conner may be limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Conner tweaked the ankle during Monday's win over the Bengals, but it didn't keep him out of the game entirely, as the tailback was able to break out with 125 total yards and a touchdown. The Steelers will now be cautious during this shorter week of preparation, so look for updates on Conner to come once the team releases its first injury report.