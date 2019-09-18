Conner (knee) reiterated Wednesday that he expects to play Sunday against the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Conner isn't sure if he'll practice Wednesday, but he's doubling down on his Monday statement about not missing any games. His practice participation will be closely monitored this week, with Jaylen Samuels next in line of Conner ultimately isn't able to play or handle his usual workload.