Steelers' James Conner: Poised to lead backfield in Week 9
Conner is once again expected to serve as Pittsburgh's lead back Sunday in Baltimore after Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) failed to report to the team Wednesday for the Steelers' first practice of Week 9, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There was some thought that Bell might rejoin the Steelers this week after he stayed put in Pittsburgh following Tuesday's trade deadline, but it appears the three-time Pro Bowler's prolonged holdout will extend through at least one more game. Given that Bell can still become a free agent this season if he reports to the team prior to Week 11, there's a good chance he'll also remain away from the team for its Thursday night game against the Panthers in Week 10. Conner has taken full advantage of Bell's absence through Pittsburgh's first seven contests, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and hauling in 31 receptions while reaching the end zone nine times. That exceptional production could be enough for Connor to keep the top backfield job even once Bell returns, especially with the Steelers seemingly on course to part ways with the disgruntled three-time Pro Bowler after the season.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Two more touchdowns in blowout win•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Set to retain lead role in Week 8•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Delivers big game before Bell's return•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Gets support from Big Ben•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Eclipses century mark, scores twice in win•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Could get more carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...