Conner is once again expected to serve as Pittsburgh's lead back Sunday in Baltimore after Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) failed to report to the team Wednesday for the Steelers' first practice of Week 9, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There was some thought that Bell might rejoin the Steelers this week after he stayed put in Pittsburgh following Tuesday's trade deadline, but it appears the three-time Pro Bowler's prolonged holdout will extend through at least one more game. Given that Bell can still become a free agent this season if he reports to the team prior to Week 11, there's a good chance he'll also remain away from the team for its Thursday night game against the Panthers in Week 10. Conner has taken full advantage of Bell's absence through Pittsburgh's first seven contests, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and hauling in 31 receptions while reaching the end zone nine times. That exceptional production could be enough for Connor to keep the top backfield job even once Bell returns, especially with the Steelers seemingly on course to part ways with the disgruntled three-time Pro Bowler after the season.