Conner registered 89 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding three receptions for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-3 win against Jacksonville.

Conner broke off a 25-yard rush on his second carry of the afternoon, riding that explosive play to a season-best yards-per-carry average of 6.8. One can't get too picky given that Conner had logged fewer than 3.2 YPC in three straight contests entering Sunday, but his receiving upside remains limited. Conner showed versatility with 55 receptions and 497 receiving yards in 2018, but he has no receiving scores thus far in 2020 and has been held under 15 receiving yards in four consecutive games. Given that Conner's skill set mostly lends itself to contributions on the ground, a Week 12 matchup against Baltimore's 11th-ranked rush defense causes reason for pause. Volume will certainly be an ally for invested fantasy GMs, and Conner did come away with 60 scrimmage yards and a touchdown the last time these divisional rivals met Week 8.