Steelers' James Conner: Practices again Monday
Conner (shoulder) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Although the Steelers weren't in full pads, Conner's continued ability to practice puts him one step closer to making his NFL debut in Sunday's preseason game against the Falcons. The 2017 third-round pick is competing with Fitzgerald Toussaint and Knile Davis to serve as the top backup to Le'Veon Bell, who still hasn't signed his franchise tender. Conner has been practicing in some capacity since last Tuesday.
