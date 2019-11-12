Steelers' James Conner: Practices fully again Tuesday
Conner (shoulder) practiced in full Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. "I'm making a lot of progress and I think I'll be good to go," Conner said. "I can't make any guarantees, but as of right now I am feeling very good and things are very confident for me playing on Thursday (at Cleveland)."
Listed as a full participant on the Steelers' first two Week 11 injury reports, Conner is trending toward his first game action since Week 8. While the team practiced indoors Tuesday, he indicated to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network that the session was more of a walk-through than a true practice. As a result, Conner's status on Wednesday's report will give a better indication of his chances to return Thursday. A healthy Conner should take on lead back duties with Jaylen Samuels serving in a secondary role.
