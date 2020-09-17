Conner (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Though Conner sustained what was believed to be a mild ankle sprain in Monday's win over the Giants, his ability to practice fully three days later still comes as something of a surprise. If Conner is able to repeat that activity level in the Steelers' final practice of the week Friday, he should be in good shape to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. Though Conner remains the lead option in the Pittsburgh backfield when healthy and available, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic speculates that backup Benny Snell may have earned himself a larger portion of the snaps/touches after impressing in relief of the injured Conner in Week 1, finishing with 113 yards on 19 carries.