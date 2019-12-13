Steelers' James Conner: Questionable, despite full practice

Conner (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Conner was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but he'll take an injury designation into the weekend nonetheless after the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder sidelined him for all but one of the Steelers' previous six games. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Conner previously told teammates that he believes he'll need surgery at some point to address the issue, but the running back looks like he'll attempt to play through the injury for now. Even if Conner is cleared to play this weekend, the Steelers could choose to ease him back into the mix with a more limited workload than he's typically handled when available this season.