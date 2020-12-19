Conner (quad) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Conner was listed as a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day Saturday, opening up the possibility the fourth-year back could be able to play against the Bengals in Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET tilt. Conner was hardly effective in the previous meeting with Cincinnati in Week 10 (13 carries for 36 yards) so fantasy managers may just want err on the side of caution, especially given the nature of the 25-year-old's injury and the timing of the Steelers' Week 15 kickoff.