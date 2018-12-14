Conner (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

After being held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, Conner returned as a limited participant to wrap up Week 15 preparations. The appearance indicates he has a chance to play through a mid-to-high ankle sprain this weekend after missing one game as a result of the injury. If he's unable to take on the Patriots' 15th-ranked run defense, Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are on hand to fuel the ground game.