Steelers' James Conner: Questionable for Sunday
Conner (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
After being held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, Conner returned as a limited participant to wrap up Week 15 preparations. The appearance indicates he has a chance to play through a mid-to-high ankle sprain this weekend after missing one game as a result of the injury. If he's unable to take on the Patriots' 15th-ranked run defense, Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are on hand to fuel the ground game.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Absent for another practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: No practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not ruled out for Week 15•
-
Steelers' James Conner: May be out through Week 15•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Sidelined by ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...