Steelers' James Conner: Questionable for Week 13
Conner (shoulder) -- who sat out Week 12 action -- remains iffy for this Sunday's game against the Browns, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The report suggests that the Steelers seem more hopeful about the Week 13 status of top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee). Additionally, the team may be inclined to err on the side of caution with Conner, considering the emergence of rookie Benny Snell, who logged 21 carries for 98 yards in this past Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.
