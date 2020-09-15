Conner (ankle) is officially considered questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Giants, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Conner had his left ankle taped up early in the second quarter but never returned. The Steelers did not officially label him questionable to return until early in the fourth quarter. He accumulated just nine yards on six carries and eight yards on two receptions prior to exiting the contest. Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels have handled duties in the backfield since his exit, with the former seeing more success.