Conner carried 18 times for 109 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five targets for 40 additional yards during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Texans.

Conner had a rather pedestrian start to the game and watched as Anthony McFarland Jr. and Benny Snell took away 14 touches. It appears that was in an effort to keep Conner fresh, as he helped Pittsburgh control the game in the second half and scored the decisive touchdown on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter. He now piled up 270 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns over his last two games and will look to keep up his excellent production next Sunday against the Titans.