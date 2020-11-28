Conner reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will go through additional tests to determine his eligibility for Tuesday's contest against the Ravens, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
The Steelers have not officially placed on Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list yet so there's plenty of ambiguity surrounding the situation. Additional testing will be critical for a number of reasons, including the status of Tuesday's twice-postponed game, but more information will need to be sorted out before any sort of final decisions can be made.
