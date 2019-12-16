Steelers' James Conner: Resumes lead back role
Conner (shoulder) rushed eight times for 42 yards and caught four passes (five targets) for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.
Eight rushes may suggest that the team was taking it easy on their lead back in his first week back in action, but those eight carries led the backfield by a decent margin (the next-highest total was two carries). The Steelers simply could not do much against Buffalo's tough defense, and this resulted in few opportunities for all of the team's skill players. Expect Conner to get more involved in an easier matchup against the Jets on Sunday.
