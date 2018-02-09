Play

Conner (knee) recently said via SoundCloud that he has resumed sprinting on a treadmill.

Conner spent the final three games of the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a damaged MCL in his right knee. It isn't clear if he'll be operating under any physical limitations when offseason workouts commence in April, but he at least seems to be on track to be available in some capacity.

