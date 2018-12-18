Conner's (ankle) status remains in limbo for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "Hopefully, that sets the stage for a productive Wednesday, and we'll go from there," coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday after seeing Conner at the Steelers' facility.

Prior to missing his second consecutive contest Week 15 against the Patriots, Conner managed a limited showing last Friday, initially earned a questionable tag, was downgraded to doubtful Saturday, and eventually landed on the Steelers' list of inactives Sunday. He continues to rehab what has been termed a mid-to-high ankle sprain, so his listing on Wednesday's injury report will be interesting to note. In Conner's absence, the backfield has been running on all cylinders with Jaylen Samuels churning out 264 yards from scrimmage (but no TDs) on 39 touches.