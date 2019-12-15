Steelers' James Conner: Returns to action Sunday night
Conner (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Conner, who began the 2019 season as the Steelers' clear lead back, will thus see his first game action since Week 11, though it is unclear how large of a workload he'll see in his return to the team's backfield. With that in mind, look for Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels -- both of whom have been filling in for Conner -- to remain in the mix in Week 15. The potential committee arrangement makes all three backs hit-or-miss fantasy options Sunday night.
