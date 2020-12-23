Conner (quad) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
That puts Conner, who sat out this past Monday's loss to the Bengals, on track to be available Sunday against the Colts. That said, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network previously noted that coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Benny Snell -- one of the team's few bright spots in Week 15 -- has to "have the opportunity to be impactful" this weekend. Such a scenario would clearly cut into Conner's Week 16 workload.