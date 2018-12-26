Conner (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Conner, who has missed the Steelers' last three games with an ankle sprain, thus appears to be trending toward active status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals, barring any setbacks. For his part, however, coach Mike Tomlin was rather restrained in his comments, despite Conner's full practice participation. "I thought his participation was on the upswing at the end of last week with his ankle. We'll be watching him closely to see if he can be a positive contributor to our efforts this week, and his practice participation and effectiveness will be a major factor in that."

