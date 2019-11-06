Steelers' James Conner: Returns to limited practice

Conner (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Trey Edmunds (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette previously relayed that coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic that Conner -- who didn't practice at all last week -- has a chance to play Sunday against the Rams, but that outcome can't yet be considered a lock at this stage of the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories