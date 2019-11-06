Steelers' James Conner: Returns to limited practice
Conner (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Meanwhile, fellow running back Trey Edmunds (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette previously relayed that coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic that Conner -- who didn't practice at all last week -- has a chance to play Sunday against the Rams, but that outcome can't yet be considered a lock at this stage of the week.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Could be back Week 10•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Officially inactive•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not slated to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Week 9•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Missing practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.