Conner (quad) returned to a limited practice Friday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
That's a step in the right direction for the Steelers' lead back, after he sat out Thursday's practice. Saturday's injury report will reveal whether Conner approaches Monday night's game against the Bengals with an injury designation or is cleared for Week 15 action. Next up for the team's carries if he's limited or out, however, are Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels.
