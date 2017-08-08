Conner (shoulder) returned to practice in pads Tuesday, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Conner was sidelined without pads during practice for nine days as he rehabbed a minor AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The rookie was able to return well before Friday's upcoming preseason opener against the Giants, but it remains to be seen if his reps at running back will be limited to ensure full health moving forward.