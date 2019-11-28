Play

Steelers' James Conner: Returns to practice

Conner (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After logging a missed practice Wednesday, this is a positive step for the running back, who last suited up in Week 11. We should know more about his status for Sunday's game against the Browns no later than Friday, once the Steelers submit their final Week 13 injury report.

