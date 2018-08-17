Conner (groin) took five carries for 57 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 51-34 preseason loss to Green Bay.

Conner looked sharp in the Steelers' preseason opener with four carries for 25 yards and one catch for nine yards, but he then missed some practice time with a groin injury over the weekend. The issue apparently wasn't too serious, as he got the start in Thursday's contest and ripped off gains of 24 and 26 yards on consecutive plays early in the first quarter. Conner seems to have a strong grasp on the No. 2 RB job, which has equated with regular first-team work during Le'Veon Bell's holdout. Bell is expected to report to the Steelers shortly before Week 1, just as he did last season.