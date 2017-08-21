Conner rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries and caught a three-yard pass in Sunday's preseason loss to Atlanta.

Conner's Cinderella story took him to his preseason debut on Sunday and he didn't disappoint. With Le'Veon Bell's contract situation and injury history and DeAngelo Williams out of town, Pittsburgh's backup running back situation garners more attention than most. Conner's performance on Sunday inspired hope beyond lackluster options such as Fitzgerald Toussaint. Conner has the potential to be a stud in his own right, averaging over five yards per carry in each of his four seasons at Pitt, an impressive feat for a power back weighing in at 235 pounds.