Steelers' James Conner: Rumbles for 101 yards in debut
Conner rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries and caught a three-yard pass in Sunday's preseason loss to Atlanta.
Conner's Cinderella story took him to his preseason debut on Sunday and he didn't disappoint. With Le'Veon Bell's contract situation and injury history and DeAngelo Williams out of town, Pittsburgh's backup running back situation garners more attention than most. Conner's performance on Sunday inspired hope beyond lackluster options such as Fitzgerald Toussaint. Conner has the potential to be a stud in his own right, averaging over five yards per carry in each of his four seasons at Pitt, an impressive feat for a power back weighing in at 235 pounds.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Still buried on depth chart•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Practices again Monday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: On track for second preseason game•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Returns to practice in pads•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Has AC joint sprain•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...