Steelers' James Conner: Says he won't play Sunday

Conner (shoulder) said Thursday that he won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Per the report, Conner, who last suited up Week 11, has been taking scout team reps this week and will thus look toward a possible return to action Week 15 against the Bills. The running back approached Week 13 action with an official doubtful tag, so it's possible that could be the case again this week, but he can safely be removed from Week 14 fantasy consideration. In his anticipated ongoing absence, Benny Snell is in line to continue to head the Steelers' backfield Sunday, while added touches will also be available for Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte, to a lesser degree.