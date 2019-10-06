Steelers' James Conner: Scores in loss
Conner ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Baltimore.
Conner game the Steelers the lead late in the third quarter, reaching out across the goal-line for a one-yard run, his third touchdown in his last four games. Somewhat surprisingly, Conner did not see a single target in the passing game after averaging five per game heading into Sunday. Expect that to change, particularly if Mason Rudolph (concussion) is out against the Chargers. With an undrafted rookie in Devlin Hodges likely to get the start in the case, Conner will need to do a lot of the heavy lifting.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Good to go Week 5•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Back at practice Friday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Logs another missed practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Will try to practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Picks up ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...