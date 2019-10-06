Play

Steelers' James Conner: Scores in loss

Conner ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Baltimore.

Conner game the Steelers the lead late in the third quarter, reaching out across the goal-line for a one-yard run, his third touchdown in his last four games. Somewhat surprisingly, Conner did not see a single target in the passing game after averaging five per game heading into Sunday. Expect that to change, particularly if Mason Rudolph (concussion) is out against the Chargers. With an undrafted rookie in Devlin Hodges likely to get the start in the case, Conner will need to do a lot of the heavy lifting.

