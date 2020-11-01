Conner registered 47 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, adding three catches for 13 yards during Sunday's 28-24 win against the Ravens.

Conner scored rushing TDs in four consecutive appearances between Weeks 2 and 6, but he was unable to break into the end zone during Pittsburgh's preceding game against Tennessee despite fielding a season-high 23 offensive touches. The fourth-year back notched an important score in Sunday's AFC North clash, pushing the Steelers ahead 21-17 with 5:38 to go in the third quarter by way of his one-yard TD plunge. He's enjoyed a prominent offensive role of 16.9 touches per game as Pittsburgh readies for a Week 9 matchup against Dallas' 32nd-ranked rush defense.