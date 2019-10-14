Steelers' James Conner: Scores twice, but suffers injury
Conner (quadriceps) carried the ball 16 times for 41 yards and a touchdown, adding seven receptions for 78 yards and another score in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Conner and the Steelers' defense teamed up and carried a squad that was starting a third-string quarterback to an impressive upset over Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Averaging 2.6 yards per carry looks poor on paper, but the 24-year-old was constantly dealing with eight-man fronts against a defense that was (correctly) anticipating the run for the majority of the contest. Conner's ability to shed tackles actually led to a better final yardage mark than most backs would have been able provide in this scenario. He suffered a quad injury in the second half, and while he was seen standing on the sideline, Pittsburgh's lead back did not receive another carry even with the team trying to drain the clock in the fourth quarter. Expect more information regarding Conner's health to be released as soon as possible.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...