Steelers' James Conner: Scores twice, but suffers injury

Conner (quadriceps) carried the ball 16 times for 41 yards and a touchdown, adding seven receptions for 78 yards and another score in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Conner and the Steelers' defense teamed up and carried a squad that was starting a third-string quarterback to an impressive upset over Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Averaging 2.6 yards per carry looks poor on paper, but the 24-year-old was constantly dealing with eight-man fronts against a defense that was (correctly) anticipating the run for the majority of the contest. Conner's ability to shed tackles actually led to a better final yardage mark than most backs would have been able provide in this scenario. He suffered a quad injury in the second half, and while he was seen standing on the sideline, Pittsburgh's lead back did not receive another carry even with the team trying to drain the clock in the fourth quarter. Expect more information regarding Conner's health to be released as soon as possible.