Conner is positioned for another week as Pittsburgh's lead back, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Le'Veon Bell still hasn't reported to the Steelers or provided any hint about when he intends to do so. Meanwhile, Conner was limited to 17 yards on eight carries in Sunday's 42-37 loss to Kansas City, but he made up for it with a 5-48-1 receiving line on five targets. Conner enters a Week 3 game in Tampa Bay as the league leader in touches (49), with only Ezekiel Elliott boasting a higher snap share among running backs.

