Steelers' James Conner: Set to retain lead role in Week 8
Conner is expected to remain the Steelers' lead back Sunday against the Bengals with Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) not planning to report to the team this week, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.
There had previously been whispers that Bell was planning on rejoining the team during its Week 7 bye, but that never came to pass. Bell remained absent from the squad when it reconvened Monday and looks like he could continue his holdout through the Oct. 30 trade deadline, if not longer. However long Bell is out of the Steelers' backfield mix, Conner should make for a strong lineup option across all leagues, as he entered the bye week ranked among the NFL's top five in both rushing yards (453) and rushing touchdowns (seven). Conner turned in arguably his best outing of the season against this same Cleveland squad in Week 1, racking up 192 yards from scrimmage on 36 touches (31 carries, five receptions) while finding paydirt twice.
